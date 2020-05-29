Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $615.00. The stock traded as high as $583.03 and last traded at $578.21, 7,869,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 492% from the average session volume of 1,329,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.01.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.89.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,117 shares of company stock worth $103,732,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $549.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

