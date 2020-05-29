Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 138.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 115.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

In other news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

