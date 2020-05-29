Randall Myers Sells 75,000 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $29.82 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Luminex by 6,283.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

