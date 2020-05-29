Raleigh Finlayson Sells 500,000 Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) Stock

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) insider Raleigh Finlayson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.89), for a total value of A$2,740,000.00 ($1,943,262.41).

Shares of SAR stock opened at A$4.65 ($3.30) on Friday. Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of A$5.69 ($4.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.76.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

