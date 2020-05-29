Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 903,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

