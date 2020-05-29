QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.58 Million

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $55.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. QCR posted sales of $55.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $219.20 million, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $229.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

QCRH stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, Director James M. Field bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2,800.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

