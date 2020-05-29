Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Ciena by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ciena by 6.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.