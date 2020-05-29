Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse Inc Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

