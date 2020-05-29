Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SYNNEX Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SYNNEX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.22). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

SNX stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.30.

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 5,436 shares worth $533,688. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 804,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.