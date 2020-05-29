Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $201.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

