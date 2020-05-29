Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Issued By Pi Financial (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Pi Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, May 25th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSM. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $729.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,700 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $7,297,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,128,000 after purchasing an additional 483,301 shares during the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

