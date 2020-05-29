Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRMT. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $92.25 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

