PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,795 over the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,190 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,524,000 after acquiring an additional 169,735 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

