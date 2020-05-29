Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFPT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,927.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,480. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

