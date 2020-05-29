Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRNB. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $94,043,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,370 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $21,912,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 359,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $17,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,319 over the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

