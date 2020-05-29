Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,240.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

