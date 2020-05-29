Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

BPOP stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Popular by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Popular by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,055,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Popular by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

