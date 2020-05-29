PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,843 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $132,041. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.