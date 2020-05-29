PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 33,600 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 487.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. F.N.B. Corp has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,460. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.