PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $148.49 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

