PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,071 shares of company stock worth $1,624,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

DVA opened at $79.47 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Davita’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.