PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 779 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

CIEN opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.