PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,623 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 686.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 117,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $215.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,230. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

