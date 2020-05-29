PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,408 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 207.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,378,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

WWD opened at $69.34 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

