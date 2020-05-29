PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 12,532 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Filament LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Filament LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 155,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81.

