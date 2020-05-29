Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Phibro Animal Health worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after buying an additional 781,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 595,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 191,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC opened at $26.90 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. G.Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.