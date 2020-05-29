Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PBSV opened at $0.82 on Friday. Pharma Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Pharma Bio Serv had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pharma Bio Serv will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

