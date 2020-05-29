Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.40

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €164.40 ($191.16) and last traded at €162.20 ($188.60), with a volume of 1947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €164.40 ($191.16).

PFV has been the subject of several research reports. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €128.17 ($149.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

