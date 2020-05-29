Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
Shares of PSNL opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $31.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Personalis by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Personalis by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.
