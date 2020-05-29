Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of PSNL opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Personalis by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Personalis by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

