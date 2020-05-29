Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 7,125 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PMGYF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

