People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.63, approximately 3,471,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,570,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Specifically, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.