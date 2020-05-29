Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEBO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $451.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

