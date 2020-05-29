Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,666 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $166,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,319,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,795. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

