Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $41.70

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $41.70. Peloton shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 358,760 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock worth $247,043,237 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

