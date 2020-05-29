Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $28.00 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

