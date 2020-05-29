Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

