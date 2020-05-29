Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 21,885 Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,885 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 628,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 27.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,205,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 262,386 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,364. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 182.56, a PEG ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.36. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

