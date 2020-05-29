Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,827,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of ADS opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

