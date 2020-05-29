Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 122,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other SITE Centers news, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at $321,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $5.96 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.