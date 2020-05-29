Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $56,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,500 shares of company stock worth $334,085. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

OVV stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $29.35.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

