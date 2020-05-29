Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.32. Opko Health shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 8,674,840 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Get Opko Health alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,011.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,131,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,099 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 521,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.