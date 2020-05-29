Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.74

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 3829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Onespan in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Onespan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $810.71 million, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Boroditsky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,178 shares of company stock worth $10,167,992. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

