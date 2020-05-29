Omnicom Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of OMC opened at $55.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

