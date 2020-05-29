Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 54.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

