Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,116,000 after buying an additional 2,060,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,819,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after buying an additional 757,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $14.05 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

