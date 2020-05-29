OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 31st

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.