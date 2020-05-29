Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,146.00

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and last traded at GBX 2,088 ($27.47), with a volume of 150618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,102 ($27.65).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($12.26) to GBX 1,088 ($14.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,435.62 ($18.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,732.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.26.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

