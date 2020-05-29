NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $339.48 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $367.27. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

