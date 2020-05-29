NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $47.96 on Friday. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $639.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $373,504.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,842.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

