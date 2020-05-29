NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of NuVasive worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.44. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

